Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cubs on August 1, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and other players on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds prior to their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .271/.358/.453 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (11-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks fourth, 1.122 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 37th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|6.0
|10
|6
|6
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ben Lively's player props with BetMGM.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 28 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a .278/.333/.396 slash line on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has recorded 89 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .313/.365/.535 slash line so far this year.
- Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and two walks.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.