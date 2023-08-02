After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Newman has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (31.3%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 games this season (35.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .248 AVG .277 .289 OBP .350 .371 SLG .396 7 XBH 12 3 HR 0 15 RBI 13 20/6 K/BB 10/11 5 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings