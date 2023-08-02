Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Newman has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (31.3%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 games this season (35.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.248
|AVG
|.277
|.289
|OBP
|.350
|.371
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|13
|20/6
|K/BB
|10/11
|5
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 112 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
