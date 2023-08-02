When the Chicago Cubs (54-53) and Cincinnati Reds (59-50) match up at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, August 2, Drew Smyly will get the call for the Cubs, while the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the hill. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.75 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.34 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 51 times and won 29, or 56.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cubs have a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 18 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

