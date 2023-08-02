Patrick Wisdom takes a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (54-53) game against the Cincinnati Reds (59-50) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will give the nod to Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.34 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.75 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.

Williamson is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Williamson will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Brandon Williamson vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (127) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 934 total hits and fifth in MLB play scoring 539 runs.

In 4 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Williamson has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .316.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (8-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 21 games.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 19 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.

Drew Smyly vs. Reds

The Reds rank sixth in MLB with 535 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 121 home runs (18th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Reds to go 16-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 RBI in 9 1/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.