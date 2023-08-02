Reds vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 2
Patrick Wisdom takes a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (54-53) game against the Cincinnati Reds (59-50) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs will give the nod to Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.34 ERA).
Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.75 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.34 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
- Williamson is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Williamson will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).
- He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Brandon Williamson vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (127) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 934 total hits and fifth in MLB play scoring 539 runs.
- In 4 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Williamson has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .316.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly
- Smyly (8-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 21 games.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 19 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
Drew Smyly vs. Reds
- The Reds rank sixth in MLB with 535 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 121 home runs (18th in the league).
- The left-hander has allowed the Reds to go 16-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 RBI in 9 1/3 innings this season.
