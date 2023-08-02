Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .230.
- Fairchild has had a hit in 28 of 63 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits seven times (11.1%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Fairchild has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|34
|.197
|AVG
|.253
|.325
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.432
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, one per game).
- Smyly (8-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.75 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 51st in WHIP (1.352), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.