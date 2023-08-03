A Group H matchup between Colombia and Morocco, their third and final contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, begins at 6:00 AM ET on August 3 at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

This matchup will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Colombia vs. Morocco

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Perth, Australia

Perth, Australia Venue: HBF Park

Colombia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away South Korea July 24 W 2-0 Home Germany July 30 W 2-1 Away Morocco August 3 - Away

Colombia's Recent Performance

Colombia won its most recent match 2-1 over Germany on July 30. lost despite outshooting Colombia 13 to nine.

Through two Women's World Cup matches for Colombia, Linda Caicedo has scored two goals.

So far in two Women's World Cup games, Catalina Usme has scored one goal.

Leicy Santos has not scored but has one assist in Women's World Cup matches.

Colombia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Catalina Perez #1

Manuela Vanegas #2

Daniela Arias #3

Diana Ospina #4

Lorena Bedoya #5

Daniela Montoya #6

Cami Reyes Calderon #7

Marcela Restrepo #8

Mayra Ramirez #9

Leicy Santos #10

Catalina Usme #11

Sandra Sepulveda #12

Natalia Giraldo Alzate #13

Angela Daniela Baron #14

Ana Maria Guzman #15

Lady Andrade #16

Caroline Arias #17

Linda Caicedo #18

Jorelyn Carabali #19

Monica Ramos Santana #20

Ivonne Chacon #21

Daniela Caracas #22

Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez #23

Morocco Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Germany July 24 L 6-0 Away South Korea July 30 W 1-0 Away Colombia August 3 - Home

Morocco's Recent Performance

In its last game on July 30, Morocco took down South Korea 1-0. South Korea outshot Morocco in the game 17 to nine.

Ibtissam Jraidi has one goal for Morocco in Women's World Cup (two matches).

In two Women's World Cup matches, Hanane Ait El Haj has failed to score a goal but does have one assist (10th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster