On Thursday, Joey Votto (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has four doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .216.

In 44.1% of his 34 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 26.5% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this season (41.2%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (23.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .127 AVG .295 .294 OBP .348 .364 SLG .689 5 XBH 10 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 17/9 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings