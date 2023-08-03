The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.

Fueled by 340 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 541 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Luke Weaver (2-3) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has two quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Weaver has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.