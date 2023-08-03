On Thursday, August 3 at 8:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (55-53) host the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at Wrigley Field. Jameson Taillon will get the nod for the Cubs, while Luke Weaver will take the mound for the Reds.

The Cubs are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+135). The total is 10 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (5-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-3, 6.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jake Fraley hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Cubs went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 14-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-5.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Will Benson 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.