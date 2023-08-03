Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cubs on August 3, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 106 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 46 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .272/.357/.463 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has collected 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He has a .266/.347/.472 slash line so far this year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Taillon Stats
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (5-6) for his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Taillon has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Taillon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 23
|5.2
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|7
|6
|5
|6
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 119 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.333/.401 on the season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|1-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|3-for-6
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 103 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.355/.499 so far this season.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .667 with four doubles, four walks and an RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 2
|4-for-4
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 1
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
