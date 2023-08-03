Spencer Steer -- hitting .282 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 106 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Steer has picked up a hit in 67 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has an RBI in 42 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .289 AVG .258 .382 OBP .336 .461 SLG .464 16 XBH 24 7 HR 9 29 RBI 32 37/24 K/BB 50/22 7 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings