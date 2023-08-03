Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .251.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 99), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (39.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.245
|AVG
|.257
|.326
|OBP
|.336
|.365
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|42/18
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.
