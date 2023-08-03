On Thursday, Will Benson (batting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .274.

Benson has picked up a hit in 30 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (13 of 59), with more than one RBI six times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .227 AVG .315 .341 OBP .408 .467 SLG .562 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 32/13 K/BB 25/14 6 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings