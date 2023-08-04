Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 4
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .208 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Votto has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (25.7%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this season (40.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (22.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.127
|AVG
|.277
|.294
|OBP
|.329
|.364
|SLG
|.646
|5
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|17/9
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (7-11) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.14), 62nd in WHIP (1.532), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
