Kevin Newman -- hitting .240 with four doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .263.
  • Newman has gotten a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.9%).
  • In three games this season, he has homered (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Newman has had an RBI in 20 games this year (30.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 of 65 games (36.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.248 AVG .279
.289 OBP .350
.371 SLG .394
7 XBH 12
3 HR 0
15 RBI 13
20/6 K/BB 11/11
5 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 59th, 1.532 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
