Nick Senzel -- with an on-base percentage of .240 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .231 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Senzel has had a hit in 35 of 67 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .212 AVG .250 .266 OBP .347 .327 SLG .426 7 XBH 9 3 HR 5 17 RBI 19 31/8 K/BB 23/16 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings