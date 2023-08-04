Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (59-52) and Washington Nationals (46-63) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

The Reds will give the ball to Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 5.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.14 ERA).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the Reds as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

Cincinnati has played as favorites of -185 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 64.9% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored 544 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Reds' 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule