Patrick Corbin gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals aiming to shut down Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. A 10.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -175 +145 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Reds as the favorite once.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 65.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (17-9).

Cincinnati has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Cincinnati has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-50-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 31-26 23-23 36-29 40-38 19-14

