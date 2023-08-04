How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who will start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 14th in MLB action with 127 total home runs.
- Cincinnati's .417 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Reds are 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (544 total).
- The Reds rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.85).
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.437).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ashcraft (6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Ashcraft has collected 10 quality starts this year.
- Ashcraft is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-0
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 20-9
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Trevor Williams
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Braxton Garrett
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Johnny Cueto
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jesús Luzardo
