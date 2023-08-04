Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who will start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 14th in MLB action with 127 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .417 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Reds are 13th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (544 total).

The Reds rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.85).

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.437).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ashcraft (6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Ashcraft has collected 10 quality starts this year.

Ashcraft is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Jesús Luzardo

