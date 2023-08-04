Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (59-52) will square off with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (46-63) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, August 4. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Nationals have +145 odds to upset. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.14 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

The Reds have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Reds have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have won in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won 23 of 49 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+100) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Joey Votto 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +180 - 2nd

