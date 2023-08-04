Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this year (17 of 64), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|35
|.197
|AVG
|.258
|.325
|OBP
|.336
|.333
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (7-11) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.14), 62nd in WHIP (1.532), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.