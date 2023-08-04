On Friday, Tyler Stephenson (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.

In 61 of 99 games this season (61.6%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.1%).

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (39 of 99), with two or more runs eight times (8.1%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .245 AVG .257 .326 OBP .336 .365 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 42/18 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings