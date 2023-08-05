Anna Nordqvist will be among those competing at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5.

Anna Nordqvist Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Nordqvist has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Nordqvist has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five tournaments, Nordqvist has finished in the top five once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Nordqvist has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 26 -5 268 0 16 2 3 $1.1M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Dundonald Links is set for a shorter 6,494 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Dundonald Links, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Nordqvist has played in the past year (6,554 yards) is 60 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,494).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Nordqvist's Last Time Out

Nordqvist was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 69th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which placed her in the 66th percentile among all competitors.

Nordqvist was better than 75% of the field at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Nordqvist fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Nordqvist carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Nordqvist's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average (4.2).

At that last competition, Nordqvist's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.6).

Nordqvist finished the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Nordqvist finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards

