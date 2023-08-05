Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1100, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 5 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Last season, six Bengals games went over the point total.
- Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it ranked 16th defensively with 335.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 away from home.
- When underdogs, Cincinnati had just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- In addition, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of August 5 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.