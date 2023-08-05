Jake Fraley, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .263 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

In 55 of 90 games this year (61.1%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (15.6%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has driven home a run in 40 games this year (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 30 of 90 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .265 AVG .261 .323 OBP .368 .503 SLG .428 18 XBH 11 9 HR 6 31 RBI 32 31/10 K/BB 28/23 7 SB 13

Nationals Pitching Rankings