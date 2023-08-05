Reds vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (47-63) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (6-2) to the mound, while Joan Adon will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 17, or 63%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -225 moneyline set for this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 547.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|W 6-5
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|L 20-9
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
|August 2
|@ Cubs
|L 16-6
|Brandon Williamson vs Drew Smyly
|August 3
|@ Cubs
|L 5-3
|Luke Weaver vs Jameson Taillon
|August 4
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Patrick Corbin
|August 5
|Nationals
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Joan Adon
|August 6
|Nationals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Braxton Garrett
|August 8
|Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Johnny Cueto
|August 9
|Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
