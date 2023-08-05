Saturday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (47-63) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (6-2) to the mound, while Joan Adon will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 17, or 63%, of those games.

Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -225 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 547.

The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule