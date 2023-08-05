Andrew Abbott starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 130 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .418 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Reds are 15th in MLB with a .252 batting average.

Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (547 total).

The Reds' .330 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.432).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Abbott (6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Abbott heads into this game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Abbott will look to collect his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Jesús Luzardo 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo

