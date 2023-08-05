Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 62 RBI (108 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .272/.357/.469 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .263/.346/.467 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Dodgers Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1 at Dodgers Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 124 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.331/.479 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has recorded 116 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 60 runs.

He has a slash line of .282/.323/.411 so far this season.

Meneses has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

