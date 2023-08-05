TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .277 with 17 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (31.8%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (27.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.269
|AVG
|.284
|.335
|OBP
|.356
|.469
|SLG
|.391
|16
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|16
|34/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|7
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Adon gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
