On Sunday, Joey Votto (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has four doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .198.

In 40.5% of his games this season (15 of 37), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 24.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 37), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (37.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (21.6%).

In 32.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .115 AVG .277 .280 OBP .329 .328 SLG .646 5 XBH 10 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 18/10 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings