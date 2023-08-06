The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .244 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Maile has gotten a hit in 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Maile has driven home a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .239 AVG .250 .282 OBP .304 .343 SLG .519 3 XBH 10 2 HR 2 6 RBI 9 22/3 K/BB 11/4 1 SB 0

