The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .244 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Maile has gotten a hit in 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (14.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Maile has driven home a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.239 AVG .250
.282 OBP .304
.343 SLG .519
3 XBH 10
2 HR 2
6 RBI 9
22/3 K/BB 11/4
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.88 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
  • Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
