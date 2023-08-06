Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .244 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Maile has gotten a hit in 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Maile has driven home a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.304
|.343
|SLG
|.519
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|22/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.88 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
