On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .227 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
  • Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (36 of 69), with at least two hits 14 times (20.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 39.1% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (39.1%), including seven multi-run games (10.1%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 33
.207 AVG .250
.258 OBP .347
.339 SLG .426
8 XBH 9
4 HR 5
18 RBI 19
32/8 K/BB 23/16
4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
  • The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
