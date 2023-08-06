Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) versus the Washington Nationals (48-63) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 6.

The Reds will look to Lyon Richardson versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and lost both.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 17 (60.7%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 61.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored 550 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

