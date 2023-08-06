Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 108 hits and an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (68 of 108), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.277
|AVG
|.263
|.370
|OBP
|.339
|.441
|SLG
|.484
|16
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|33
|40/25
|K/BB
|52/22
|7
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
