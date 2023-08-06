Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .249.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 61 of 100 games this year (61.0%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (23.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has an RBI in 31 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .241 AVG .257 .324 OBP .336 .358 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 43/19 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings