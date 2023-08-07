Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Kevin Newman (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .257 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- In 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%) Newman has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 66), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Newman has an RBI in 20 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.236
|AVG
|.279
|.277
|OBP
|.350
|.355
|SLG
|.394
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|13
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/11
|5
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
- The 20-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
