Monday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (59-55) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (58-55) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.72 ERA).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Reds games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 18 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (553 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule