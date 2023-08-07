Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 133 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 553.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Reds rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (3-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Williamson has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller

