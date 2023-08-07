The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 108 hits and an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (43 of 109), with two or more RBI 16 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (44.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .274 AVG .263 .367 OBP .339 .437 SLG .484 16 XBH 26 7 HR 10 29 RBI 33 41/25 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings