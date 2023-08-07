Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Marlins Player Props
|Reds vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Marlins
|Reds vs Marlins Odds
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .234.
- Fairchild has had a hit in 31 of 66 games this year (47.0%), including multiple hits seven times (10.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Fairchild has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season (21 of 66), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.203
|AVG
|.258
|.318
|OBP
|.336
|.324
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|15
|28/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|2
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 20-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.