Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- .185 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .272.
- Benson has had a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.5%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has an RBI in 13 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.213
|AVG
|.323
|.330
|OBP
|.411
|.438
|SLG
|.570
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|34/14
|K/BB
|27/14
|6
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Perez makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 20-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
