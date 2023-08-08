On Tuesday, Joey Votto (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .203 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in 43.6% of his 39 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 28.2% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this year (16 of 39), with more than one RBI eight times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 14 of 39 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .132 AVG .277 .289 OBP .329 .412 SLG .646 7 XBH 10 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 21/11 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings