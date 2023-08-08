The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Newman has recorded a hit in 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.5%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).

Newman has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (29.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.4%).

He has scored in 24 of 67 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .239 AVG .279 .285 OBP .350 .354 SLG .394 7 XBH 12 3 HR 0 15 RBI 13 21/6 K/BB 11/11 6 SB 1

