Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .244 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 44.7% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has had at least one RBI in 17.0% of his games this year (eight of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.304
|.343
|SLG
|.519
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|22/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (5-3) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
