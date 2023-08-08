The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .244 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Maile has picked up a hit in 44.7% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.9% of those games.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has had at least one RBI in 17.0% of his games this year (eight of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .239 AVG .250 .282 OBP .304 .343 SLG .519 3 XBH 10 2 HR 2 6 RBI 9 22/3 K/BB 11/4 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings