TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Braxton Garrett, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 355 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 558 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.85 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (2-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Weaver has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Luke Weaver Logan Allen

