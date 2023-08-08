On Tuesday, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (58-56) visit the Cincinnati Reds (60-55) at Great American Ball Park. Braxton Garrett will get the call for the Marlins, while Luke Weaver will take the mound for the Reds.

The Reds are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Marlins (-150). The total is 10 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.98 ERA)

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup versus the Marlins but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Marlins with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 52 times and won 32, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 22-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (81.5% winning percentage).

Miami has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 1-4 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 39, or 48.1%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 18 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Senzel 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280) Joey Votto 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.