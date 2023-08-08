The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (109) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 69 of 110 games this year (62.7%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has homered in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 110), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Steer has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .275 AVG .263 .365 OBP .339 .440 SLG .484 17 XBH 26 7 HR 10 30 RBI 33 42/25 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings