After hitting .217 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.

Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 67), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 31.3% of his games this year (21 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .195 AVG .258 .308 OBP .336 .312 SLG .433 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 8 RBI 15 30/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings