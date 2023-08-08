TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Marlins - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Marlins.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Marlins Player Props
|Reds vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Marlins
|Reds vs Marlins Odds
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .282.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- In 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (33.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 36 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.280
|AVG
|.284
|.341
|OBP
|.356
|.516
|SLG
|.391
|19
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|9
|SB
|10
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Garrett (5-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.14, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.