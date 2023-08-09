Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1100, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 5 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, six Bengals games went over the point total.
- Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last season.
- At home last season, the Bengals were 6-1. Away, they were 6-3.
- Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and accumulated 257 yards.
- Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (50.9 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- In 16 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (65.4 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).
- Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
